Schools will reopen soon: Kerala Education Minister assures weary UKG student in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: Schools evoke mixed reaction in children world over — some have to be cajoled or forced to proceed, while many don't throw tantrums and go without troubling their guardians. However, the prolonged shutdown of schools and online classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have developed in students a longing for schools.

The other day Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty reached out to an Upper Kindergarten (UKG) student, who wants her school to reopen at the earliest.

Sivankutty made a video call to Thanha Fathima (Kunjava) from Wayanad and assured her that action will be taken.

A video of the UKG student, seeking the reopening of schools, had gone viral on social media. During the call, the child demanded the Minister that the school should be reopened soon. She also shared her grievances with the Minister of not being able to play with her friends or see her school or teachers.

Sivankutty reassured Thanha that all her grievances would be addressed. He also informed her that the schools are set to reopen on November 1. The Minister also agreed to the child's demand that he should meet her in person when he comes to Wayanad.

Minister Sivankutty said that children are under a lot of mental stress as they have been staying indoors due to the pandemic and that the education department is planning projects to keep the students focussed on the learning path with zest.