Former Kerala PCC chief V M Sudheeran quits top decision making body

In a fresh episode reflecting the ongoing crisis in the Kerala unit of the Congress, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran stepped down from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), reports said on Saturday.

Sudheeran quit the PAC, the highest decision making body of the party's state unit, apparently due to differences of opinion with the new leadership headed by PCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.

Sudheeran sent his resignation letter to Sudhakaran, reports said.

Onmanorama could not reach Sudheeran for a confirmation.

The former PCC president was unhappy with the restructuring process in the party. He had made it clear in a Facebook post before the announcement of the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. According to reports he was unhappy as he felt the new leadership was not taking him into confidence despite Sudheeran being a former state party president, legislator, Lok Sabha member, minister and a former speaker.

Sudheeran had been maintaining a silence for the past several weeks amid a series of verbal duels between the new leadership and the old power centres led by senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Sudheeran's resignation comes close on the heels of two former KPCC general secretaries KP Anilkumar and G Rethikumar joining the CPM.

Sudheeran's move has come at a time when the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar, is reaching the state capital to finalise the 51-member organisational structure of the party.

Sudheeran had to step down as PCC president following the party's rout in the 2016 assembly polls.

The new leadership has shown complete disregard to the old power centres while selecting 14 new district president's of the party in August.

"Sudhakaran had called on Sudheeran and had a discussion with him. We are sure that the leadership of the party will resolve issues and will move forward smoothly," PCC Working president P T Thomas said according to an IANS report.

Terming Sudheeran's decision to quit disappointing, Satheesan said the leadership would talk to the senior leader address his concerns. He said Sudheeran has informed the party that he was quitting because of ill health.