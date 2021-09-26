Hartal expected to bring Kerala to grinding halt on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to come to standstill on Monday as both the ruling LDF and the main opposition, UDF, have extended support to the nationwide farmers strike demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

The hartal will be observed from 6 am till 6 pm and the participating parties have said that movement of private vehicles will not be obstructed. Shops and establishments selling milk, and newspaper, along with medical shops, will function.

The state has already announced that all university examinations scheduled for Monday have been postponed. Public transport including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be off the road.

Every trade union except the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will be participating in the hartal. Over 100 organisations including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers organisations have extended their support to the LDF agitation.

However, the organisers have claimed that there will not be forced shutting down of shops in Kerala on Monday.

LDF convenor and CPM acting-secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that five lakh people will participate in the protest. He said that the farmers have been demanding to repeal the laws that he claimed will do away with the MSP (minimum support price) system.

Leader of Opposition, VD Satheeshan, said it was imperative to support the farmers who are protesting. He called upon people to support the farmers who were fighting against the "draconian" farm laws.

Kerala Police are on high alert and the DGP has directed district police chiefs to be on high alert to prevent untoward incidents.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheads the anti-farm laws agitation had announced the 'Bharat Bandh' with the aim of strengthening and expanding the nationwide farmers' protests, which began in November last year.

On Friday, the High Court of Kerala had dismissed a PIL filed by a Sasthamkotta native seeking to declare hartal as illegal.

(With agency inputs)

