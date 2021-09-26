Kerala launches welfare fund, pension for techies

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has launched a welfare fund and pension for employees in the field of IT and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said women workers would be given a financial aid of Rs 15,000 during pregnancy and Rs 10,000 at the time of their marriage. He said over 1.5 lakh employees would benefit from this assistance.

"Started welfare fund for IT & ITeS workers that ensures a pension of Rs3,000. Women workers will be given a financial aid of Rs15,000 during pregnancy and Rs10,000 for marriages. Beneficiaries will get Rs15,000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefited," Vijayan tweeted today.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said an employee who pays dividend for 10 consecutive years would get the pension after the age of 60.

"Those unable to work for two years due to any physical disability are also eligible for the pension. The pension is Rs 3,000. It will be increased by Rs 50 every year," he said.

Vijayan said the government aims to increase IT hardware production in the State to Rs 10,000 crore from the present Rs 2,500 crore.