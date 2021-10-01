12 Kerala women killed by spurned lovers in four years

After the murder of dental college student PV Manasa by her estranged lover Rakhil at Kothamangalam in late July, the state has witnessed another brutal killing over spurned love.

Manasa had been shot dead by her former lover at a paying-guest facility near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences at Kothamangalam.

According to state government records, in the last four years, 12 women have been killed by their (ex)lovers in Kerala.

Manasa and Nithina, whose neck was slashed by colleague Abhishek at the St Thomas College campus in Pala on Friday, are two such victims this year.

In 2017, three such cases were recorded in Kerala. Though there were no similar cases in 2018, at least five murders over 'love failure' were reported a year later.

In 2020, two women lost their lives, murdered by men, who were upset after being spurned.