Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Is Kerala Police capable of fair probe against Monson Mavunkal? HC asks DGP Anil Kant

PTI
Published: October 05, 2021 07:02 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Monson Mavunkal
Monson Mavunkal
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the State Police chief Anil Kant whether he trusts the police under his command to carry out a proper investigation into the complaints against controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal when allegations are "flying thick and high" against police officers of various ranks in the state.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also asked the state's police chief how Mavunkal was provided police protection instead of being taken into custody when he was found to be in possession of various valuable items, including elephant tusks.

"The State Police Chief has to inform this court whether an investigation (against Mavunkal) would be apposite by an agency in Kerala when allegations have been made against police officers of various ranks. The State Police Chief to also explain why no suspicions were raised regarding him," the court said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The order came while hearing a plea by the antique dealer's former driver-cum-mechanic alleging harassment by his former employer and some police officers close to him after he made certain disclosures to police in connection with a cheating case against Mavunkal.

In his petition, filed through advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, the driver -- Ajith E V -- has alleged that Mavunkal has also threatened to implicate him in criminal cases and get him put behind bars.  

Anil Kant
DGP Anil Kant
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.