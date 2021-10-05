Malayalam
Fuel spills on Tanur road after oil tanker accident, people evacuated

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: An oil tanker truck met with an accident in Tanur of Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday.

Fuel leaked outside the tanker following the accident posing huge risk to the people in the vicinity. Residents have been evacuated from the surrounding areas and electric lines were disabled.

A lorry had collided with a bus near the Devadar bridge in Tanur earlier on Tuesday evening.

Vehicles were diverted from the area following the accident.

The tanker truck carrying petroleum met with the accident while diverting from its route. A part of the vehicle smashed into a post leading to the oil spill.

Authorities have instructed shops in the vicinity to shut down and people in nearby regions to evacuate.

