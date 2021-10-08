Gangster hacked to death on Kottayam plantation in revenge attack by rivals

Pathanadu (Kottayam): Two members of a criminal gang surrendered to the police after chasing and hacking a rival gangster to death in a rubber plantation here.

Earlier, local residents had found a severed foot at Mundathanam Junction around 2.30 pm on Thursday. A search that followed found the body of Manesh Thamban, alias Appy, 32, son of late Thamban of Idayappara.

The surrendered accused have been identified as Jayesh alias Suresh, 30, of Villainpara, Kadayinikkad; and Sachu Chandran, 23, a resident of Kavanattinkara, Kumarakom.

Manimala police said the duo killed Manesh around 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused with criminal background were facing several charges, including one for assaulting the police.

After interrogating the duo, police termed the incident a revenge killing. The slain Manesh and gang had attacked and left Jayesh with a fractured leg, in retaliation to the rival gang breaking the former's limb.

On target

Jayesh and gang while travelling in a car, saw Manesh riding a bike and gave chase. Sensing trouble, Manesh abandoned the bike and tried to escape into a rubber plantation at Chelikkuzhi in Mundathanam. The rival gang allegedly followed him, hacked the man to death before severing his foot, which they left at the junction.

Police said the duo surrendered at Manimala station around 4 pm.

District police chief D Shilpa, Deputy Superintendents of police of Kanjirappally and Changanessery N Babukuttan and R Sreekumar, Karukachal Station House Officer Richard Varghese and other officers inspected the crime scene.

The body, shifted to the morgue at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, would be handed over to Manesh's relatives after a post-mortem examination on Thursday. He is survived by mother Chandrika and wife Lincy.