KPCC revamp may see Bindu Krishna or Padmaja Venugopal as vice president

New Delhi: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will soon have new office-bearers. The state Congress leadership completed its formal discussions with the party high command regarding the list of choices. Significantly, either Bindu Krishna or Padmaja Venugopal would be considered for the post of vice president.

The KPCC leadership will hand over the list of office-bearers to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar on Monday.

Scope for upset

In the absence of a jumbo list of KPCC office-bearers, many people who aspired to become top functionaries in the organisation may not find their names this time.

Though protests and disenchantment cannot be ruled out when the office-bearers' list is officially declared, the state party leadership is keeping a constant vigil to ensure that the resentment does not cross limits.

Some relaxations would be made in the general norms that had been laid down for selecting office bearers. This is to ensure women representation in the crucial committees. The changes are also being made in the backdrop of the failure of the state Congress leadership to include even one woman in the DCC presidents list.

Chandy, Chennithala in loop

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheeshan who arrived in Delhi to hold discussions with the central leadership, called former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala over phone before finalising the list.

The state leadership also had discussions with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Opposition leader V D Satheeshan returned to Kerala on Sunday after completing the discussions n in Delhi.

The KPCC president is continuing in Delhi to hand over the office-bearers list to the high command.