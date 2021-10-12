Elderly man found hanging, wife out on search for him killed as bike rams her

Moolamattom: In two separate tragic incidents an elderly couple died here in Kerala's Idukki district.

A 72-year-old woman, who was out on the road looking for her husband, died after a bike struck her on Monday evening. Her husband was later found hanging over a well near his printing press.

The deceased were Sujatha and her husband Chidambaram, 75, owner of the Ratheesh Press.

Sujatha met with the accident near the Moolamattom town around 7.30pm on Monday. As her husband had not returned home, Sujatha had gone looking for him but a bike rode by Cheradi native Dhilu hit her. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

The local people then went to inform Chidambaram about Sujatha's demise, but found him hanging near his press around 10pm.

Dhilu, the bike rider, has also suffered serious head injuries in the accident.

The couple's children: Kala and (the late) Ratheesh, and son-in-law Raghu.