D Vijayamohan winner of TVR Shenoy Media Award posthumously

Thiruvananthapuram: The TVR Shenoy Memorial Media Excellence Award for the best in the field of Parliamentary/Assembly reporting goes to the late D Vijayamohan, former Senior Coordinating Editor of the Malayala Manorama daily.

The award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

The award has been given posthumously taking into account Vijayamohan's contribution in the field of media in his three decade-old career.

The award will be given at a function to be held on October 27 at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan here by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The TVR Shenoy Memorial Media Award was instituted by the K V Thomas Vidya Dhanam Trust led by former Union Minister K V Thomas.