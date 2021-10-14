Uthra's mother to move High Court seeking Sooraj's death sentence

Anchal (Kollam): Uthra’s mother Manimeghala has expressed dissatisfaction over the punishment given to her son-in-law Sooraj S Kumar by the Additional Sessions Court, Kollam, in the case pertaining to the snakebite murder of her daughter.

"This kind of approach by the courts would lead to the repeat of such heinous crimes in future. I expect nothing short of a death sentence for Sooraj," Manimeghala fumed.

Manimeghala said that she would approach the Kerala High Court with an appeal against the verdict. She said her daughter was subjected to the highest degree of cruelty.

Manimeghala did not go to the court on Wednesday for the pronouncement of the verdict because of health issues.

STOIC SILENCE BY SOORAJ FAMILY

Adoor: Sooraj's father Surendran told the media that he had no comment to offer on the conviction of his son for a double life imprisonment.

Surendran, Sooraj's mother Renuka and sister Soorya, heard the news of Sooraj's conviction while sitting at their house 'Sree Soorya' at Parakkode, near Adoor.

Meanwhile, Sooraj's advocate S Ajith Prabhav told the media that Sooraj's family members were willing to file an appeal in the High Court against the conviction of Sooraj for double life imprisonment by the Sessions Court.

MORE CASES AGAINST SOORAJ

The Forest Department had earlier filed two cases against Sooraj under the Wildlife Protection Act. A punishment up to seven years can be awarded in each case.

The cases were filed on charges of confiscating viper and king cobra and intimidating them, and using it for committing crimes such as murder.

The Forest Department has already filed a chargesheet in both the cases after completing the investigation. Sooraj got bail in both the cases.

He is also an accused in a case charged under the Domestic Violence Act which is pending before a Punalur court. Sooraj's parents and sister are also co-accused in the case.

Besides, a case on the destruction of evidence is also pending against him.