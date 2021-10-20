Student gangraped in Kozhikode, four in custody

Kozhikode: Four people were taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly gangraping a student in Kozhikode, Manorama News reported.

The incident took place at Kayathodi in Kozhikode on Monday. Three among the accused are from Kayathodi while one hails from Kuttiady. They are being questioned by the police.

One of the youths allegedly took the girl to a forest under the pretext of a romantic relationship and gangraped her.

The police have taken the four into custody on the basis of the girl's statement. The arrest will be recorded only after they are questioned.