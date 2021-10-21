Idukki man, who murdered sorcerer and family 'to steal black magic powers', found dead

Idukki: Thevarkuzhiyil Aneesh, 34, who murdered four members of a family at Kambakakanam in Idukki three years ago 'to possess black magic powers', was found dead on Thursday.

The body reportedly over a week old was found inside a house at the tribal hamlet of Korangatty in Adimali. He is suspected to have died after consuming poison.

Aneesh and two others were convicted for murdering Krishnan, 52, his wife, Susheela, 50, and their children Arsha, 21, and Arjun, 17 on July 29, 2018.

It was found that the murders were committed to 'steal' black magic powers from Krishnan, who used to practice sorcery.

Aneesh was one of Krishnan's disciples and he had reportedly masterminded the murders.

The four were hacked and stabbed to death and their bodies dumped in a pit behind their house. It is understood that the accused were out on bail.