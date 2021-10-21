Malayalam
Kerala High Court now has six lady judges as two more are sworn in

Our Correspondent
Published: October 21, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Justice Sophy Thomas, Justice CS Sudha, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Mary Joseph, Justice V Shersey, Justice MR Anitha
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Kerala, which contributed India’s first high court lady judge in Anna Chandy and the first woman Supreme Court judge in Justice Fathima Beevi, can now take pride in having six lady judges at its high court.

Two new lady judges Justice Sophy Thomas and Justice C S Sudha were sworn in on Wednesday. This is the first time in the history of the High Court of Kerala that the strength of the lady judges has reached six.

Justice Sophy Thomas was the first woman registrar general of the high court. Justice C S Sudha who was the Ernakulam Principal Sessions judge, was also the first director of Kerala Judicial Academy.

The other lady judges in Kerala HC are: Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Mary Joseph, Justice V Shercy and Justice M R Anitha.

Besides the two new lady judges, Kottayam principal district judge C Jayachandran and High Court registrar (district judiciary) P G Ajith Kumar were also sworn in as judges on Wednesday.

With this the total number of judges in the Kerala High Court has gone up to 41.

