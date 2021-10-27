Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy over a newborn's adoption apparently violating norms and political collusion still rages and was even raised in the Kerala Legislative Assembly the other day.

P S Jayachandran, the father of Anupama S Chandran, the complainant, revealed her newborn was placed in the public cradle set up to receive infants being abandoned and the CPM local leadership was apprised of the matter.

Jayachandran, a CPM local activist in the Kerala capital, however said he was not aware who changed the name of the baby boy’s father and address in the child's birth certificate.

“We took the baby and placed it in the 'ammathottil' (cradle). We rang the bell and saw from outside its staff taking away the baby.

“When we came to know that the gender of the baby that was kept there by us was given as girl, we asked them to rectify, lest a complaint would be filed,” Jayachandran said.

“The baby’s father’s name and address too were mentioned wrongly in the birth certificate. I have no idea how this happened,” he further said.

He also welcomed the family court verdict staying the process of adoption, he added, while speaking to the Manorama News TV channel.

Jayachandran also clarified that he was not in hiding. A case has been filed against him and a few others over the issue.

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan had earlier stated that Jayachandran’s explanation could not be taken as he was absconding.

The baby was kept in the 'ammathottil' and the Child Welfare Committe which runs it was urged to ensure that no problem cropped up in the future. This was also done to avoid any allegation that I had dumped the baby somewhere or killed the baby. (Anupama's partner) Ajith could not have taken the child and Anupama would not have been able to take care of the child alone. In such a situation what else could be done? Jayachandran defended his action.

Jayachandran also stated that since he too had an inter-religious marriage, he had no issues with Ajith, a Muslim, over his community or religion. However, no family can accept Ajith’s moral side.

How one can accept the relationship his daughter had with a man who already has a wife, Jayachandran asked.

"I had informed the party about the issue even before the birth of the child," he stated.

Former SFI activist Anupama had earlier accused her parents of forcefully taking away her newborn and handing him over to the Child Welfare Committee for adoption. Ajith, a divorcee, was a former local leader of the CPM and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Anupama's parents had been opposed to her relationship with him. She gave birth to a child out of wedlock late last year when in a relationship with Ajith.

Jayachandran also confirmed that he had participated in the Peroorkada local committee meeting of the CPM the other day. Earlier it was reported the CPM might take action against him over his role in giving up the child and the resultant row that embarrassed the party.