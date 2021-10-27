Many takers for KSRTC's 'Bus on Demand' scheme, over 1,000 schools apply

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 50 students will be allowed to travel on the KSRTC buses drafted by schools to transport students as they reopen next week. This new move, necessitated by the COVID-19 precautionary measures, to reduce congestion in school buses is a win-win for the crisis-torn public transporter and schools.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that more than 1,000 schools have already applied for availing the new facility as per the 'Bus on Demand' scheme of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

About Rs 7,500 would be charged from the schools for running 100 km per day. It will be Rs 8,000 for running 101-120 km, Rs 8,500 for 121-140 km and Rs 9,000 for 141 to 160 km. The school authorities should give one month's charge in advance to the KSRTC.

The board of the bus would display the school's name.

A to-and-fro travel pass, free of cost, will be given to those who have been deputed by the school to help the students on the bus.

Fitness certificate for school buses



The Minister said that out of the 27,218 school buses in Kerala, a fitness check has been so far conducted on 2,828 buses. About 1,622 buses were given clearance certificates. The repair work of the school and college buses will be allowed in the KRTC workshops.



In places like Kuttanad, boat timings will be rescheduled so as to adjust with the school timings, the Minister added, while explaining the preparations for the school reopening on November 1 after a long shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.