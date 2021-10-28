Hereafter, aid from CM's relief fund will be credited in your account in 100 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: No more delays or running around offices to avail handout from the Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the State Government will deposit the money in the bank account of those who have applied for financial help from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund within 100 hours of the submission of the application.

While admitting that the amount currently given from the CM's relief fund is inadequate, he said there is a plan to hike the solatium. But he urged the needy to submit a proper application along with all the required documents.

In 2016, the minimum time taken for granting assistance through the CM's Relief Fund was 175 days. In 2018, the time lapse was reduced to 22 days, he claimed.

The Chief Minister said it was time to increase both the number of Akshay Kendras and its efficiency in the State since the number of online services provided by the State Government had gone up. He said stern action would be taken if any Akshay Centre overcharged money from the general public.

Akshay Kendras are one-stop shop for delivery of online government services.

Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that there was unnecessary red tapism and hierarchy existing in the movement of files in many government departments.

An extraordinary situation is prevailing now with even the decisions taken at the high-level meetings being sent again to the lower level for examination. It is wholly unwanted to send a file again for scrutiny at the lower rungs when a decision on the issue has already been taken jointly by the Chief Secretary and other Department Secretaries, he said.

Rs.5 lakh compensation to kin of those who lost lives in recent flash floods

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has decided to give Rs.5 lakh as compensation to the dependents of those who lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that occurred recently.

About Rs. 4 lakh will be given to those whose houses have been damaged completely. For the victims who live in poramboke', land unlisted in revenue records, Rs.6 lakh and Rs.4 lakh will be provided respectively for buying a land and for constructing a house.

For those whose houses have suffered partial damage, an amount in the range of Rs.10,000 to R.2.5 lakh will be granted after conducting proper assessment.

The Cabinet meeting, held on Wednesday, accepted the recommendation of the Revenue Department for hiking the compensation package for the flood-hit people.