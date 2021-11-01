Ansi Kabeer's mother consumes poison on hearing about her death in car accident

Thiruvananthapuram: The mother of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer attempted suicide on Monday soon after receiving the news of her death in a car accident last night.

Alamcode native Raseena, who consumed poison in an attempt to suicide, has been admitted to a private hospital here by the police.

Ansi's father Kabeer works abroad.

A friend of the fashion model had asked their neighbours to inform Raseena about the fatal accident. However, she gathered the news prior to this and consumed poison. The neighbours alerted the police when she did not open the door.

However, when Raseena later opened the door and was apparently in distress. The police took her to the hospital when she vomitted and showed signs of fatigue.

The 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident near Vytilla in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1 am in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass. The car met with the accident when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over, the police informed.