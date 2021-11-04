Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Shops selling food products must display license, toll-free number

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety Commissioner of Kerala has ordered that all those who sell food products must display a copy of food license and registration certificates in front of their establishments.

Food Safety Commissioner VR Vinod also instructed the food vendors to display in big size the toll-free number (18004251125) of the department for enabling the public to give complaints in case of the supply of spurious or inferior quality food products.

He said that stern action would be taken against those who violated food safety rules.

RELATED ARTICLES

The food safety license is compulsory for hotels, bakeries, wayside eateries, supermarkets, grocery shops and other food-selling shops.

The license and registration can be obtained through the department's official web portal.

For any queries or help regarding submitting an application for license or registration, the shop owners can approach food safety officers or food safety assistant commissioners.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.