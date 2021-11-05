Complaint against actor Joju George for using vehicles in violation of law

Kochi: Manaf Puthuvayil, a resident of Kalamassery has filed a complaint with the RTO accusing actor Joju George of using two vehicles in violation of the law.

The complainant alleged that the actor had removed the high-security number and was using a fancy number plate in his car.

Another car being used by Joju has a Haryana registration number, he alleged.

The complaint comes close on the heels of Joju Geroge having an altercation with the Congress workers who had blocked the road in Kochi in protest against the fuel price hike.

The complainant alleged that if one has to use the car permanently in Kerala then according to rules he should change the number registered with another state. Joju by continuing to use the Haryana registration number in Kerala has violated the Motor Vehicles Act.

RTO PM Basheer said that the assistant motor vehicle inspector has been entrusted with the task of probing the first complaint.

The second complaint has been forwarded to Chalakudy RTO.

Youth Congress state secretary PY Shahjahan has also filed a complaint against people for moving in public places during the protest without wearing a mask.

The actor has violated the Covid safety protocol hence a case should also be registered against him under the Epidemic Control Act, the complainant said.

Meanwhile, DySP Aishwarya Dogra said that the complaints against Joju George would be examined and in the event of getting evidence, a case would be registered accordingly.

Congress worker PG Joseph, 47, a resident of Thaikkudam who was arrested on the charges of vandalising Joju George’s vehicle, was remanded in custody.

Non-bailable sections have been slapped against him.

A case was registered in connection with the incident against 15 persons including former Kochi Mayor Tony Chamanny and 50 other identifiable persons.

The police are yet to register a case against Joju George on the basis of the complaint filed by a woman Congress worker.