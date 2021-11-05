Kodi Suni and gang behind 2006 Fazal murder, not RSS — affirms CBI

Kochi: A Central Bureau of Investigation report submitted in the court here affirmed that the right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no role in the murder of newspaper distributor Fazal on October 22, 2006 near Saidar Mosque in Thalassery.

In the report filed before the Special CBI Court, the Special Investigation Team reiterated that the conspiracy was hatched by CPM activists Karai Rajan and Karai Chandrashekharan and the murder was executed by notorious hitman Kodi Suni and his henchmen.

The new report submitted in the court ratifies the findings of the chargesheet filed earlier.

It was earlier alleged that Fazal, a CPM worker, was murdered as he had left the party and joined the National Development Front (NDF), a Muslim outfit of the non-Sunni community.

Subsequently, the then CPM Thalassery area secretary Karayi Rajan and Thiruvangady local secretary Karayi Chandrashekharan were arraigned as accused in the case.

Breakthrough confession

The CBI report also states that the disclosure made by Kuppi Subheesh, alias Subheesh, a native of Chembra in Mahe, claiming that four RSS workers and he were behind the murder of Fazal was due to coercion in custody.

The latest report was filed before the court rejecting the initial finding that RSS activists were behind the murder.

The Kerala High Court had ordered further investigations into the Fazal murder by the CBI following a plea filed by Fazal’s brother Abdul Sathar.

Following the high court decision to hand over the probe to the CBI, the Karai duo surrendered before the Ernakulam District Court in June 2012. Though they were released after one-and-a-half yers in jail, the two couldn't enter Kannur district following strict conditions laid down in the bail order. In the meantime Subheesh was nabbed by the police and he came out with the disclosure confessing to the crime.

Subheesh had made the startling disclosure while being questioned by police in connection with the Koothuparamba Mohanan murder case. Subheesh’s co-accused Shinoj had also confessed the same. However, later they turned hostile and changed their statements.

Subsequently, Fazal’s brother approached the high court demanding further investigation into the case.

The Kerala state police chief had handed over the evidence, including digital ones, to the CBI director. With the High Court ordering further inquiry,the CBI carried out a fresh probe and ratified the previous reports.