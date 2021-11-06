Kakkanad: The Motor Vehicles Department has registered a case against Malayalam actor Joju George for removing the high-security number plate (HSRP) of his car and attaching a fancy number plate instead.

The actor should pay the fine and present the vehicle with the high-security number plate attached, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer PM Shabeer said in an order.

The order was issued based on a complaint filed by Congress worker Manaf Puthuvayil, a resident of Kalamassery.

The car, which was vandalised during an altercation with Congress workers in Vytilla during a protest, is now undergoing repair work at the showroom in Kundanoor.

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector A Chandu and team had inspected the car here and submitted a report.

HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate made of aluminium and two non-reusable locks that has a host of inbuilt security features. The number plates will have a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left, along with ‘IND’ written.

Meanwhile, the complainant also alleged that another car being used by Joju has a Haryana registration number.

If one has to use the car permanently in Kerala then according to rules he should change the number registered with another state. Joju by continuing to use the Haryana registration number in Kerala has violated the Motor Vehicles Act, the complaint said.

The second complaint has been forwarded to Chalakudy RTO.

The complaint comes close on the heels of Joju's altercation with Congress functionaries as they blocked a main road in Kochi in protest against the fuel price hike.