Three of a family die after consuming acid in Kottayam, another battling for life

Thalayolaparambu: In a heart-rending incident, three of the four members of a family who consumed acid, died at Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam district the other day.

The deceased are Sukumaran, 57, of Kalayil house at Brahmamangalam, his wife Seena, 54 and their elder daughter Surya, 26. Seena was the first one to die followed by her husband and elder daughter.

The condition of Suvarna, the younger daughter of Sukumaran and Seena, who has been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, continues to be critical.

The incident took place on Monday night around 10 pm. Though they were rushed to a private hospital at Muttuchira, Seena died on the way. The other members of the family were then taken to the Kottayam MCH. Surya died by Tuesday morning. By 3 pm on the same day, Sukumaran succumbed to injuries.

Suvarna is a pharmacist at a private medical firm. The incident came to light when Suvarna, who became critical after consuming acid, somehow reached the house of his uncle Santhosh, who is staying nearby, knocked at the window and informed them of the matter.

As per the request of Santhosh, the local people took them to the hospital.

Police seized a can having a capacity to carry half litre acid and four steel glasses from the house. The acid was kept in the house for making rubber sheets.

Likely motive

The four-member family was staying in a single room. The family went for mass suicide ahead of Surya's marriage, which is slated for December 12 next month.

Surya was down with COVID-19 soon after her engagement. She also started facing many health issues. Her fear that the health issues would affect her domestic life after marriage coupled with the family's financial constraints in conducting the marriage are said to be the reasons behind the mass suicide.

Seena's cremation was held at the public crematorium at Puthiyakavu in Tripunithura since she had been tested COVID-19 positive after death.

The bodies of Sukumaran and Surya are kept at the mortuary of the Kottayam MCH.

(Suicide is not the answer to anything. Seek the help of a mental health professional now. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)