Will Kodiyeri return as Secretary? CPM top meet today

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan may return as the secretary of its Kerala unit at the meeting of the State secretariat to be held on Thursday. According to party sources, the party secretariat is set to take a decision on reappointing him to the post.

Though he took one-year leave from the party on medical grounds, the real reason for his stepping down from the post of party state secretary was the arrest of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri in a narcotics case in Bangalore last year.

Now that Binessh got bail in the case and Kodiyeri regained health after prolonged medical treatment, the return of Kodiyeri to the prime party post in the State is expected to be a matter of mere formality.

The secretariat meeting, which is usually held on Fridays, is meeting today, Thursday Nov 11, as the party politburo meeting is slated for Saturday and Sunday.

If the party decides to wait for the politburo's permission to reinstate Kodiyeri, then no decision will be taken at today's secretariat meeting.

Currently, A Vijayaraghavan, the convener of the Left Democratic Front, is officiating as party State secretary. But Kodiyeri, who is very close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, does the firefighting whenever there is a crisis for the party or the government.