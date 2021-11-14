Heavy rain: Holiday for schools in several districts on Monday; Varsities postpone exam

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of incessant rains in Kerala, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Monday.

Several varsities here have also postponed examinations scheduled on Monday.

The District Collectors in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kasaragod and Kottayam districts declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges on Monday.

Holiday has also been announced for schools in Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

However, examinations will be conducted as usual here, authorities informed.

In Ernakulam, only online classes will be held on Monday. Authorities have informed that students need not go to institutions.

However, there's no change to university examinations which will be conducted as earlier scheduled.

The order is applicable to all CBSE, ICSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all examinations on Monday. The new date will be announced shortly.

Kerala University has postponed the second semester MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and MCJ examinations scheduled to start on Monday.

These will now start on November 22.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences has also postponed examinations scheduled on Monday. The new date will be published on the university website.