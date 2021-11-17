Chirayinkeezhu student addicted to online games hangs himself

Thiruvananthapuram: A Class-8 student hanged himself at Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district after allegedly getting addicted to online games.

The deceased is Sabith Mohammed, the 14-year-old son of Chirayinkeezhu residents Shanavas and Sajeena. His parents said that they found out about the mobile games he played only after their child's demise.

Sabith, who returned home after tuition on November 8, had been happy to wear his new uniform. The boy who then went into his room was later found hanging.

Seeking to know the reason behind the suicide, the mobile phone was checked and games and applications that were protected with a password were found. The teen used to get hold of his mother's phone under the pretext of online studies. His father, who is abroad, or the other family members at home were unaware of the boy’s addiction to the online games.

Earlier, when Manorama News had pointed out the dangers of online games, the Chief Minister had said in the Assembly that special monitoring by the police and counselling would be held.