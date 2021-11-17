Mullaperiyar row: Periyar Tiger Reserve officer okayed move to cut trees under duress

Thiruvananthapuram: Pressure from higher-ups reportedly forced Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) deputy director Sunil Babu to change his stand against allowing Tamil Nadu to fell trees in the close vicinity of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar.

Babu opposed the axing of trees saying it was against Central rules and that it required the approval of the Kerala government.

The PTR deputy director is under the direct control of the State Chief Wildlife Warden.

Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas, now placed under suspension, had been in contact with Babu over phone and letters since July. Though the deputy director cited the central rules prohibiting the felling of trees, Thomas reportedly insisted that the Centre's approval was not necessary since the dam is on leased land.

Babu was also told that the Supreme Court had issued an order in this regard.

Babu was under immense pressure to allow the cutting of trees. He recommended considering the axing of trees only after Bennichen inspected Mullaperiyar dam site in person.

Bennichen later explained to Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran that Tamil Nadu's request for 15 felling trees was approved based on the PTR deputy director's report.

Babu refused to comment on the allegations.

The decision to allow cutting of trees at the Mullaperiyar baby dam site was taken at a high-level official meeting held at the chamber of Water Resources Department Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose in the State Secretariat on May 1. On May 5, the Chief Wildlife Warden handed over to Jose a copy of the letter, granting permission to Tamil Nadu for cutting trees and detailing the procedures to be followed.

Kerala ministers have been feigning ignorance over the order soon after a controversy erupted. However, official documents available in the public domain clearly reveal that higher officials of the Kerala Government and those of Forest Department were aware of the order issued by Bennichen.

This order was annulled a few days ago.