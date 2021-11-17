Young man flings himself before train after parking car near level crossing

Pallikathodu: A young man apparently leading an active, normal life killed himself by flinging himself before a train near Kottayam town.

P Harikrishnan, 37, was working as the general manager of a two-wheeler showroom at Kodimatha area of Kottayam town until a day before his death. He had left home at Pallikathodu in Aanikad West towards the workplace on Tuesday; however, he drove his car towards the level crossing at Muttambalam area and threw himself before a passing train.

The incident took place at Muttambalam at 11 am on Tuesday. Vehicles were lined up on either side of the crossing post, waiting for the train to pass when Harikrishnan took the extreme step.

According to eye witnesses, Harikrishnan jumped towards the railway track when the last two bogies of the Punalur-Guruvayur Express were about to cross. Many saw Harikrishnan stopping the car near the crossing and speaking over his mobile phone. He reportedly told people waiting there that the car needs to be taken to a bank at Ayarkunnam where his wife is employed.

Kottayam East police station SHO Rijo P Joseph confirmed that Harikrishnan's death was suicide. Police said that the tragic incident took place while he was talking to his wife over phone.

Harikrishnan used to take the Muttambalam route usually for going to his workplace. Trains are running at a low speed of 20 km per hour on this stretch owing to the ongoing doubling of the railway track here.

His love for vehicles and travel had landed him in the marketing wing of prominent automobile companies though he had done a nursing course.

During the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic he took time to serve in the health sector. When vehicle showrooms were shut down during the lockdown, he met the local health authorities and expressed his desire to serve at their centres.

For months he worked as nurse at the health centre at Thengumthala. As soon as the lockdown ended he resumed his work at the two-wheeler showroom.

Harikrishnan's house located at Anikkad was a popular site for shooting of short films and YouTube videos. He was working for the release of a short film for which he had written the story.

The couple has two children. Recently, he had gone on a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram along with his family.