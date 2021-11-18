Tariq Anwar reaches Kerala amidst friction over Congress revamp

Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar arrived here on Wednesday to sort out the issues between the two groups and the new KPCC leadership over revamping the State unit.

Anwar's visit has gained importance since it comes close on the heels of senior leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy meeting AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday and expressing his displeasure over the move to rejig the organisation.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, though leading a different group within the Congress, pledged support to Chandy's move on Wednesday.

Anwar will inaugurate the second phase of the Congress membership campaign at Poovar in the presence of KPCC president K Sudhakaran at 5 pm on Thursday. He would also discuss and review the preparations for the AICC-announced nationwide protest against fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, the KPCC leadership is adamant on re-jigging the organization. Opposition leader V D Satheesan, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that differences with senior leaders will be sorted out.

Anwar has been tasked with defusing the tense situation with both the A and I groups opposing the new KPCC leadership. The Congress may form a disciplinary committee, as demanded by Chandy.