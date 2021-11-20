Former CM VS Achuthanandan discharged from Thiruvananthapuram hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan has been discharged from the Sree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital here as his health condition improved. He was admitted here three weeks ago.

Achuthanandan left the hospital accompanied by his son and aide on Saturday morning.

The 98-year-old veteran CPM leader was 'diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolytemia and altered renal function', stated a medical bulletin issued on November 1 as soon as he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

He has been keeping away from the public sphere for the last few years owing to age-related mobility issues as well as due to general precautions against the COVID-19 risk.

He had suffered a minor cerebral haemorrhage two years ago.

Earlier this year, Achuthanandan had stepped down from the chairperson's post of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission citing ill-health.

VS, as he is popularly known, had marked his 98 birthday on October 20.