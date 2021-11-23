Adoption row: Crucial DNA test result of baby likely today

Thiruvananthapuram: The result of the DNA test on a baby, whose adoption sparked off a row in Kerala, is likely to be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

The result will be submitted along with the probe report at the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, later. The CWC has informed the Family Court, that the report of a probe into the adoption will be submitted on November 29.

The Family Court will hear the case on November 30.

The infant was brought back to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh late Sunday by a team of officials from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW).

The one-year-old boy, who was in the foster care of a couple in Andhra Pradesh, is suspected to be the child of former student activist Anupama S Chandran, who has raised allegations against her parents for kidnapping the baby soon after its birth and giving him in adoption through the KSCCW without her consent a year ago.

The results of the DNA test held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here will reveal whether Anupama and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the child.

The infant who is currently under the care of the CWC. Anupama and Ajith were called to the RGCB and their samples were also collected for the DNA analysis on Monday.

"The officials said the result will be out by tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after," Anupama said but expressed concern over whether the samples of the child collected were hers or not.

She expressed displeasure over the decision of the CWC to collect the samples of the couple and the child separately.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said the child was handed over to the foster parents after going through due procedure and since the infant was brought back as per the direction of the CWC, the legal procedure needs to be followed.

"The primary responsibility of the government is to protect the rights of the child. The State government will not take any stand detrimental to the rights of Anupama," the Minister told reporters.

On November 18, the CWC issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala.

A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the adoptive parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him back to Kerala. The team reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday night.

The child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC.

Anupama, 24, and her partner Ajith are on a protest in front of the KSCCW office at Thycaud here for some days, demanding to get her baby back.

Anupama had accused her father, a local CPI(M) leader, of forcibly taking away her newborn child from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against her family members.

However, the Peroorkkada police here has said a case was registered against six people – her parents, sister, sister's husband and two of his father's friends – and that the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

The incident has triggered a political controversy and the government had announced a departmental probe into the incident.

The Family Court last month stayed the adoption process of the child and directed the police to submit a detailed report on the matter in a sealed cover.