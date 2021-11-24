Gross violations committed in adoption proceedings of Anupama's child: Inquiry report

Thiruvananthapuram: A departmental inquiry report has revealed that gross violations were committed while initiating adoption proceedings of Anupama S Chandran's baby.

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) committed gross violations during the adoption procedure, the inquiry report drafted by Women and Child Development Department Director TV Anupama said.

It is suspected that the KSCCW erased a portion from the report submitted on August 11, the inquiry report stated.

Anupama had approached CWC with a complaint about her missing child on April 2021 and the adoption proceedings began in July. The report observes that the CWC continued the adoption proceedings despite this.

The inquiry report will be submitted to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George.

A DNA test result had confirmed on Tuesday that Anupama and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the baby boy given up for adoption to an Andhra Pradesh-based couple.

On November 18, the CWC had issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala. A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the foster parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him back to Kerala.