Kottayam couple set to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and back

Pallikkathodu (Kottayam): Cross-country solo and team rides, as well as walks undertaken by individuals and groups on a mission, are occasionally reported in Indian media. However, it is not often we hear of couples walking across the vast country. A couple from this village in Kottayam district is set to set to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and back.

Benny, 54, and Molly 45, were working as teachers in Andhra Pradesh. However, they lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walkathon planned by them is titled "Walking Indian Couple". If they succeed in their mission, the duo will be remembered for such a rare mission undertaken by a couple.

The walkathon is set to begin from Kanyakumari on December 1 and is expected to take at least eight months to complete the to-and-fro journey.

The couple who got married 19 years ago wants to send out a message of togetherness and mutual support. They also intend to create awareness about leading a healthy life.

The couple has raised money for the forthcoming mission by pledging their gold ornaments. During the course of their journey, the couple plans to stay overnight in tents, petrol pumps, police stations, and places of worship.

How the plan was conceived

After returning from Andhra Pradesh Benny got a placement in a private hospital as a security guard. While on night duty at the hospital, he came across many instances of people being brought complaining of chest pain and associated health issues. This prompted him to take out a cycle expedition to create awareness about the need for leading a healthy lifestyle.

Benny has already pedalled across the country twice. In 2019 he cycled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and back. It took 58 days to complete that expedition.

He took out another 68-day cycle expedition in the beginning of this year cycling up to the Nepal and Myanmar frontiers.