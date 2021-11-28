Malayalam
Adoption row: Poster demanding job for child's father crops up, couple files complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Ajith poster
The poster that has been widely circulated in the name of Ajith (right).
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: For Ajith and Anupama, victims of an illegal adoption case, who were recently reunited with their child after over a year, a fresh issue has emerged.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based couple has filed a police complaint in connection with a poster that raises the demand for a government job for the child's father Ajith by referring to him as 'a victim of the institutional terror'.

The poster has been widely circulated in social media and the couple that has denied involvement in the creation/circulation of the poster have alleged the CPM to be behind it.

"I have filed the complaint with the police and the cyber cell against those who shared this poster, most of whom are affiliated to the CPM," Ajith told Manorama News.

The poster mentions a petition allegedly filed by a host of personalities who had stood beside them in the fight for their child.

BRP Bhaskar, K Satchidanandan, K Ajitha, and J Devika are among those named in a long list mentioned in the poster.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to reveal the findings of a report filed by TV Anupama, Director of the Women and Child Development Department on the adoption row.

It is understood that the report has adverse remarks against the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare and its general secretary Shiju Khan for flouting the adoption norms.

