CPM branch secretary booked for sexually assaulting party worker

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Thiruvalla police have registered a case against 12 people, including ruling CPM's Kottali Branch secretary C C Sajimon, for sexually assaulting a party worker.

Sajimon and DYFI worker Nasar has been charged for sexually assaulting and taking pictures, while the other 10 people have been charged for sharing these visuals.

The woman in her complaint said that while on their way to Pathanamthitta in a car, Sajimon made her drink a juice laced with sedatives and assaulted her after she became unconscious.

She complained that Sajimon along with Nassar had demanded Rs 2 lakh for not sharing the photos. When refused to pay, they circulated her nude photographs on social media.

The police have also made case against two councillors of Thiruvalla municipality who are CPM leaders for having circulated the woman's nude photo. She also charged that a lawyer was also involved in the circulation of her photos.

Sajimon was also involved in another sexual abuse case wherein he had impregnated a married woman and later tried to scuttle the DNA test report by using his political clout. The CPM had relegated him from the status of a local committee member and made him the branch secretary of the Kottali branch.

The CPM is red-faced after the party leader has been charged with a sexual offence and the party district and state leaders were not available for comments.