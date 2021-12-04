Voice clips reveal Mofia's pleas to husband to stop harassment was scorned

Aluva: Investigators probing the death of LLB student Mofia Parvin have collected evidence revealing the mental and physical harassment the young woman had undergone at her in-laws' residence.

Police have also retreived several voice messages the 21-year-old woman had sent to her husband Muhammed Suhail, now in remand along with his parents for abetting her suicide.

Mofia, who committed suicide at her parental home at Edayapuram in Aluva on November 22, could be heard crying, telling her husband that she could not take unbearable harassment anymore.

Suhail, however, responded in monosyllables and did not give her any specific reply.

Police are now planning to approach the court for its permission to subject Suhail's phone to further examination.

The investigating team headed by Crime Branch DySP V Rajeev has also collected evidence that Mofia's in-laws were planning to get Suhail remarried after divorcing the woman.

Mofiya had married Suhail, a resident of Irumalappady in Kothamangalam, on April 3, 2021.

After the harassment had become unbearable, Mofiya shifted to her house at Edayapuram.

Later, Suhail requested the mediation of the Aluva Town Juma Masjid committee, and the panel summoned both parties. During the talks, Suhail walked out of the meeting, despite Mofia expressing willingness to go with him.

Witnesses later told the police that Mofia had fallen at Suhail's feet seeking reconciliation. He, however, ignored her pleas and walked away.

Investigators suspect that Suhail writing to the Masjid Committee was a ploy to justify himself.

The Crime Branch has found that Suhail's parents harassed Mofia since they wanted him to marry a doctor.

Meanwhile, the District Sessions Court deferred the hearing of bail pleas submitted by Suhail and his parents Yusaf and Rukhiya to Monday.

The court postponed the hearing after the government pleader informed that the police diary had not been received.

The Crime Branch had produced the trio before the court on Thursday, at the end of their custody. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Mofia committed suicide after returning from Aluva police station, where the station house officer C L Sudheer allegedly misbehaved with her and her father in the presence of Suhail and his relatives.

In her strong-worded suicide note, she had held Sudheer, besides her husband and in-laws responsible for her death.

Sudheer was later placed under suspension following public outrage.