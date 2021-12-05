Even when India lose to Pakistan in cricket, RSS-BJP spread communal hatred: Kerala CM

Alappuzha: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused the RSS and BJP of spreading communal hatred in the state, even when India lose a cricket match to Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration of P Krishna Pillai Memorial Study Centre here, the chief minister said that the BJP that has failed to assert its hold in Kerala is "now focussed on maligning our thought process".

"Even when our country plays against another country they do that. In sports, one team will win and another will lose, but when India and Pakistan play, if unfortunately India loses, they use that to fuel communal hatred," said Vijayan.

"The other day in Thalassery, a protest was led by Sangh Parivar. During that march, slogans never heard before in Kerala were hurled. A mosque is a place of worship but they shouted slogans against it.

"They said five-time prayers won't be allowed here. They know that it cannot be implemented in Kerala, but they are trying to corrupt people's minds."

Vijayan revisited the teachings of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, "who had proclaimed that the core of each religion was the same". "That is to not fight but to understand each other and share."

"They (RSS, BJP) attack us on the clothes we wear, the food we eat, the unique culture we have. They have not been able to infiltrate our thoughts for now, but we need to arm ourselves with better thoughts.

"The other day controversy over halal emerged. Halal, it is understood, to be mentioned even in the food served in Parliament. But they are spreading hatred by using halal as a tool to create tension.

"Our children have grown up in harmony, but they are trying to make them look at each other with hatred, with doubt," said the chief minister.