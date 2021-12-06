'Can Pinarayi confidently say Mullaperiyar Dam is safe?'

Cheruthoni: Kerala Congress (Joseph) Chairman P J Joseph asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make an honest assessment of the strength of the ageing Mullaperiyar Dam.

"Can the Chief Minister keep his hand over his heart and say the Mullaperiyar Dam won't burst?" Joseph asked.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the 24-hour fast observed by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose demanding the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar Dam and the construction of a new dam.

"Experts have stated that if 65 cm rainfall occurs in the area within 48 hours the dam will overflow and burst. Besides, if an earthquake with an intensity of over 6 on the Richter scale occurs in this earthquake-prone area, then too the dam will burst," Joseph stated.

Under these circumstances, Kerala should think of making use of the new dam safety law.

The people's representatives should actively intervene to mobilise public opinion on the issue, he added.

As reported earlier Kerala is once again on the edge and social media is rife with concerns over the 126-year-old dam commissioned on October 10, 1895, at Vallakkadavu in Idukki district's Peermade taluk. The structure comprises the 152-foot high and 1,200-ft long main dam, a baby dam of 240 ft x 115 ft, and an earth dam 240-ft long and 20 ft wide. The dam, under the control of Tamil Nadu, diverts the river, formed by streams from five hills, Chokkampatti, Sivagiri Malai, Plachimala, Nagamala and Madalamthookkimala.

Five shutters now open



Idukki: In all nine of the 14 shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam had to be kept open by Tamil Nadu by Sunday evening following an increase in the water level in the afternoon after heavy rain in the catchment areas.



With nine shutters being lifted, 7,341 cusecs of water flowed into the Periyar river by 7 pm. While five shutters were lifted 90 cm each, four were raised 30 cm each.

However, four shutters were closed by 8.30 pm, five shutters are currently open through which 3,967.55 cusecs of water is being released.

Tamil Nadu is also taking away 1,867 cusecs of water.