Bypolls in 32 local body wards today

Thiruvananthapuram: By-elections to 32 local body wards in Kerala will be conducted on Tuesday.

The votes will be counted on Wednesday, the State Election Commission informed.

Bypolls will be conducted in two corporation wards- Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Gandhi Nagar in Kochi Corporation.

The district panchayat wards where bypolls are conducted include Aroor in Alappuzha, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad and Nanmanda in Kozhikode district.

The municipality wards with bypolls include Ozhinjavalappu in Kanhangad municipality, Chalampadam in Irinjalakuda municipality and Edapallychira in Piravom.

The others wards with bypolls are block and grama panchayat wards.