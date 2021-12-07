Malayala Manorama former design coordinator Anoop Ramakrishnan dies at 52

Kozhikode: Leading visual designer and Malayala Manorama former design coordinator Anoop Ramakrishnan, of "Sarovaram" at Pavangad, 52, is no more.

He was the director and chief creative officer of the Mindway Design. He was instrumental in experimenting new techniques in newspaper designing, typography and graphic design. He made very notable contributions in the field of multimedia and media branding sectors. He also worked as the principal engineer officer in Infosys and design engineer in Silver Sign.

After finishing his B.Tech from Kannur Government Engineering College, he took post-graduation in Visual Communication from the IIT, Mumbai.

The book edited by Anoop, "MT, Anubhavangalude Pusthakam" illustrates in detail the creative and film life led by author M T Vasudevan Nair. The CD-ROMs such as "MT's World" and "Ente Malayalam" brought out by Malayala Manorama under his stewardship were well-received. The mobile application "Veshangal", the visual representation of various roles played out by actor Mohanlal, also drew a good response.

He was the recipient of Young Talent Award instituted by the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Best of Indian News Design Award given by the Indian chapter of the US-based Society for New Design (SND) and the Fellowship instituted by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy as part of the 90th anniversary of Malayalam cinema.

He was the son of Puthenveetil Ramakrishnan, retired Senior Administrative Officer of the DPI, and Gladis Ramakrishnan, retired teacher of Malabar Christian College. Kozhikode. His wife Meena Anoop is an Assistant Executive Engineer with the KSEB. Plus One student Shivakami is his daughter.

His cremation took place on Monday. Chief News Editor P J Joshua paid floral tributes to him on behalf of Malayala Manorama daily.