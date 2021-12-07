Malayalam
Omicron scare: Eight samples return negative in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Eight samples sent for genomic sequencing to detect presence of Omicron variant of the coronavirus has returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Two sample each from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam, and one from Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta returned negative. Two more results are awaited.

The samples of those tested Covid-19 positive from high-risk nations are sent for further testing to determine the variant. The samples are tested at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology lab.

Meanwhile, one more person from a high-risk nation tested positive on arrival at Kozhikode airport.

Though the first set of samples are negative, there should be no lack of vigil, the minister said.

With two more individuals testing positive for the variant in Maharashtra, the number of Omicron cases in India has risen to 23 in India.

