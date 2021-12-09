Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

A case of Cholera detected in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Cholera
Cholera spreads mainly through contaminated water. Representational photo.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A case of cholera has been reported in a 37-year-old man in the district, reported Manorama News.

The infected had undergone treatment at the Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in the city. His condition is reportedly stable.

The health department has collected samples from wells in the neighbourhood of the infected person's house.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cholera spreads mainly through contamination of water and it continues to be a public health problem in several countries.

In India, cholera is considered endemic, especially in places with drinking water issues and poor sanitation.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.