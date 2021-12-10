Kerala to curb sound pollution with renewed vigour, more silent zones soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala is planning to create a number of "silent zones" in busy towns and cities in the State as part of its initiative to drastically reduce sound pollution in the environment. Honking will be strictly banned in these newly created silent zones.

Earlier, the Environment Ministry had sought suggestions from the Transport and PWD Departments with regard to the strict implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulations and Control Rules) prevalent in the country.

In reply to the letter from the Environment Ministry, the MVD has made it clear that it is planning to introduce an amendment in the existing law with the aim of bringing down sound pollution to a minimum level.

As per the existing rule, horns should not be used in the vicinity of hospitals, courts, schools and in major traffic points and in areas where traffic congestion occurs regularly. But this rule is violated every now and then. At many such points, there are not even sign boards, indicating it to be a silent zone.

As per the plan by the MVD, some model roads and busy areas in towns and cities will also be designated as silent zones. Honking will be strictly banned in such silent zones. Such model silent zones will also be launched in major tourism spots in the State.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, sound pollution can be permissible in the range of 83 to 112 decibel. But as per the Noise Pollution (Regulations and Control Rules), the maximum permissible noise pollution limit is 75 decibel. The MVD has written to the government seeking clarity on this contradiction.