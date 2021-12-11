10,000 participants in IUML meet booked for violating COVID-19 curbs

Kozhikode: Police have booked 10,000 identifiable people who participated in a public meeting called by the Muslim League on the beach here last week. Violation of COVID-19 protocols against public gatherings has been cited as an offence. The police move signifies the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government's intent to take on the Muslim League which is a bulwark of the Opposition United Democratic Front.

Thursday's Muslim League meeting was called to protest against the state government's decision to entrust the Public Service Commission the recruitments to the Waqf Board. Subsequently, the LDF government decided to temporarily freeze the implementation of the Kerala PSC (Additional Functions As Respects the Services Under the Waqf Board) Act, 2021, which sought to hand over recruitments to the Waqf Board to the PSC.

The Pinarayi Vijayan Government apparently took note of the pressure exerted by Muslim organisations before going back on its decision. IUML leaders, especially its national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had also warned the LDF government to face the consequences for infringing on minority rights.

However, indicating the growing belligerence of the CPM in particular towards the Muslim League, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned IUML's rationale for objecting to the proposed law.

"First, decide who you are.. a political party or a religious organisation?" the chief minister said in Kannur on Friday with reference to the IUML. "Are you claiming to be the voice of all Muslims in the country? If that is what you are claiming, we don't intend to accept it that's all we have to say now," said a furious Vijayan.

"We have held talks with various Mulsim organisations - Samstha represented by Jifri Thangal and the factions led by others - and they are all aware of the matter."But these people (IUML) say they are not aware. Who cares about that. Do what you can, it doesn't bother us," said Vijayan referring to the parleys over the PSC Act.