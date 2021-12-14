One arrested over suicide of woman last year, High Court intervenes

Thrissur: One person has been arrested over the suicide of a young woman last year allegedly due to physical and mental torture.

The arrested person identified as Naveen, 40, a resident of Shanthi Nagar, is a close friend of the victim's husband. The relatives of the victim said though they had given complaint to the police against him and waited for a year, the accused had not been arrested.

Naveen was finally arrested following a directive of the Kerala Highy Court

The woman was found dead in the bedroom of her husband's house in Shoranur Road on September 2020. The relatives had earlier given a complaint that the woman's husband and his close friend Naveen used to drink together at home.

Naveen tried to sexually assault the woman when there was no one at home. Following the incident the woman went into depression and took the extreme step.

In the suicide note left behind by the woman, she held Naveen responsible for her death. The note was recovered from her diary.

In the note the woman also wrote that she had realised that she was just one of Naveen's many victims.

The police has found that Naveen's first wife had committed suicide and he had divorced his second wife.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)