Dr Sosamma Iype conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi: Keralite Dr Sosamma Iype was among those who were conferred with the Padma Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind during the civil investiture ceremony held on Monday.

Dr Sosamma was honoured with the Padma Shri for her pioneering work in the conservation of the Vechur cattle breed. Another Padma Shri Awardee social worker K V Rabiya from Kerala could not attend the event on Monday.

The Padma Vibhushan to the first Chief of Defence Staff (late) General Bipin Rawat (posthumous) was received by his daughters. Congress leader and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, former Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi, Paralympic javelin-thrower Devendra Jhajharia and Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla received the Padma Bhushan.

Of the 128 Padma Awards, 64 were presented on Monday. The second civil investiture ceremony will be held on March 28.