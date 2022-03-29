SilverLine: 'Remember, you can be recalled in a minute,' BJP state president threatens K-Rail MD

BJP state president K Surendran has issued a warning to K-Rail managing director in connection with the SilverLine project, the proposed higher-speed railway line in Kerala.

"Mister, Ajith Kumar, remember this, you are on deputation from Indian Railways," said Surendran while addressing a SilverLine protest at Chengannur here on Tuesday.

"If you indulge in anti-people activities, the railways require just a minute to recall you," said Surendran.

The BJP leader also raised serious allegations against Kerala's Culural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian who is an elected representative of Chengannur.

"During the Kerala floods, everyone heard Saji Cherian's pleas. That same person is now saying SilverLine is needed," said Surendran.