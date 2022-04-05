Alappuzha collector says can't book hotel that served Chitharanjan MLA 'costly' breakfast

Alappuzha MLA PP Chtharanjan's demand for action on a hotel that served him a 'costly' breakfast has no legal sanctity, district collector Renu Raj informed.

The collector, based on a report submitted by the District Civil Supplies Officer, said that she has also informed the minister concerned about the same.

The other day the MLA had taken to social media complaining about the cost of the food he ordered from a hotel at Kanichukulangara in the district.

According to the MLA, the hotel charged him Rs 184 for five 'appam' and two egg curries.

Chitharanjan had filed a complaint demanding action on hotels that allegedly overcharge.

Chitharanjan's post had gone viral and the matter was also discussed at the ministerial level.

"An appam that might fly off the plate if the fan rotated faster costs Rs 15. For adding a bit of gravy over an egg that costs Rs 4.5, they charged Rs. 50. It wasn't a star hotel. AC wasn't on though it is advertised as an AC hotel. The menu isn't displayed.

"In some hotels, for a vegetarian meal with two curries, Rs. 100 has to be paid.

"At a time when some local hotels sell a tea for Rs. 5 and a meal for Rs. 30, some exploit," Chitharanjan had written.