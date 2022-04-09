Sai Sankar admits to erasing files from Dileep's phones

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Friday arrested cyber hacker Sai Sankar, 29, of Eroor Pishari Kovil, who allegedly helped actor Dileep to erase crucial data from his mobile phones in connection with the case involving conspiracy to finish off police officers probing the actress' sexual harassment and abduction case.

The accused was later released on bail by the Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate.

Sai Sankar said that he had surrendered before the Crime Branch headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram while the police claimed that he was taken into custody from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Sai Sankar erased the documents from Dileep's two mobile phones in an irretrievable manner with the connivance of the two lawyers representing the actor.

While speaking to the media outside the court, Sai Sankar also confirmed the police version.

He admitted to the media that he had deleted the documents contained in Dileep's phones and it included even court-related documents.

Meanwhile, the police filed an application in the magistrate court with a request for recording the secret statement of Sai Sankar.

Sai Sankar, who is accused in several extortion-cum- honey trap cases, is the seventh accused in the conspiracy case.